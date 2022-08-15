Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 748,288 shares.The stock last traded at $38.65 and had previously closed at $38.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on COWN. JMP Securities lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Cowen by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cowen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cowen by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

