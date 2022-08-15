Credit Suisse Group Increases Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 480

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Investec raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $796.43.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of Aviva stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,115. Aviva has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.