Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 7.4%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 2,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 301,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Cricut Trading Up 6.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 4.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $141,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.