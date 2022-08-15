Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 7.4%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 2,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 301,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Cricut had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $183.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 4.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $141,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.