Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.00

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.57.

Crown Capital Partners Trading Up 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43.

Get Crown Capital Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 3,700 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$816,660. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,300 shares of company stock worth $57,035.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

Featured Stories

