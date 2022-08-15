Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Lifted by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

CCK stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.62. 38,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

