CryptEx Market Capitalization Reaches $327,725.16 (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00015976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $327,725.16 and $85.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,081.83 or 0.99787738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00047363 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00025989 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001543 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker.

Buying and Selling CryptEx

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

