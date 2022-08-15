CryptoFranc Market Cap Tops $3.21 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004290 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $37,257.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

XCHF is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch.

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

