Cubiex Trading Down 17.8% This Week (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $68,665.30 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002316 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036759 BTC.
Cubiex Profile
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cubiex
