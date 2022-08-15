CUDOS Market Cap Reaches $24.11 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $24.11 million and $289,001.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,296.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00126820 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036080 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064520 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars.
