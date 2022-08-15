cVault.finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20,420.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6,453.38 or 0.26469836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $64.53 million and $20,420.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,380.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00064678 BTC.

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

