CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $227,142,000 after acquiring an additional 78,296 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 51,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $106.24. 92,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,786,210. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

