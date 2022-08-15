CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$153.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.57 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.67.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $147.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.