CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2022

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$153.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.57 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $147.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

