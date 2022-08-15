Dai (DAI) Market Cap Achieves $7.26 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Dai has a total market cap of $7.26 billion and $537.36 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00126313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065850 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 7,264,969,039 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.