Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,453,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 102,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,133,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.58.

DHR stock opened at $297.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

