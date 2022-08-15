ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) insider Daniel ONeill acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £215,000 ($259,787.34).
Daniel ONeill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 29th, Daniel ONeill acquired 500,000 shares of ProCook Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £175,000 ($211,454.81).
ProCook Group stock opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.50) on Monday. ProCook Group plc has a one year low of GBX 30.60 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 166 ($2.01). The stock has a market cap of £45.22 million and a PE ratio of 830.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.03.
ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.
