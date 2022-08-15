DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Tops $0.0000

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $259,521.68 and approximately $94.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,083.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00182497 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003980 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00128475 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036136 BTC.
DAPS Coin Coin Profile
DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DAPS Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
