Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 593,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 364,490 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Data I/O from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 17,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,951. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

