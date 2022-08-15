DDKoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $179,149.80 and $110.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007476 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005364 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

