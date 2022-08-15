Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC Acquires New Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,000. Adicet Bio accounts for 3.6% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned about 1.45% of Adicet Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 52.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

ACET stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.51. 1,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $21.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $115,947.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,299 shares of company stock valued at $261,135 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

See Also

