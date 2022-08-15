Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Nautilus Biotechnology makes up 0.4% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 74,721 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,231,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 523,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,629.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,006,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 55,500 shares of company stock worth $161,208 over the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

Nautilus Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.