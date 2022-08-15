Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC Makes New $4.62 Million Investment in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000. Aura Biosciences accounts for 1.4% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Aura Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,318,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,318,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,724. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, equities analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

