Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC Takes $42.23 Million Position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,708,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,233,000. Alpine Immune Sciences comprises 12.9% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned 0.16% of Alpine Immune Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.1% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 12,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $16,207,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $17,478,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

ALPN traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $8.46. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 169.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.