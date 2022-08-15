Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC Takes $42.23 Million Position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,708,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,233,000. Alpine Immune Sciences comprises 12.9% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned 0.16% of Alpine Immune Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.1% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 12,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $16,207,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $17,478,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 169.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.