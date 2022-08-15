Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in July

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 61,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,054. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

