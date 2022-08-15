DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Cut to $15.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 117.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DMTK. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of DMTK opened at $6.91 on Monday. DermTech has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $207.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

