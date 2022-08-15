Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.67

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 1024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSGN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 46,988 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 209,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

