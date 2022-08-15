Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.67

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 1024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSGN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Design Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
