Desjardins Cuts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$23.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCFGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

OTCMKTS SMMCF remained flat at $15.30 on Monday. 63 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

