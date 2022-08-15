Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Target Price to $90.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

SPB opened at $70.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $84.42. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

