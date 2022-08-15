Dexlab (DXL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,491.00

Dexlab (DXL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Dexlab has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $14,491.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0877 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013504 BTC.
About Dexlab
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dexlab
