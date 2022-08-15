DFSocial Gaming Achieves Market Cap of $124,065.78 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $124,065.78 and approximately $21.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming.

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

