DIA One Day Volume Reaches $13.55 Million (DIA)

DIA (DIA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. DIA has a market cap of $40.77 million and $13.55 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DIA has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIA coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,522.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004107 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00127054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00064340 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 82,300,225 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

