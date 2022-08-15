Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,800 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the July 15th total of 927,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 430,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $188.96. 403,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,468. Diageo has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

