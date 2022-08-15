Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Gap Down to $133.13

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $133.13, but opened at $125.77. Diamondback Energy shares last traded at $124.41, with a volume of 23,862 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

