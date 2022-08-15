Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Hits One Day Volume of $269,270.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $269,270.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013750 BTC.
Digital Fitness Coin Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,772,251 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Digital Fitness Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.