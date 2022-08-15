DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.0122

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $17.01 million and $1.19 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00222563 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001477 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008902 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00485358 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

