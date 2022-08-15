Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 237.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.56. 4,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,102. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $29.04.

