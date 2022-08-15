Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,825 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 7.0% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned about 1.72% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $69,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.08. 2,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,636. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.