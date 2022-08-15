Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 3.19% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $144,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,104,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,209 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,388,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 698,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.01. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,757. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $64.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91.

