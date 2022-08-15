Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) PT Raised to C$4.00

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cormark from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DIV traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.91. 708,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,348. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of C$361.05 million and a P/E ratio of 13.90. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.39.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

