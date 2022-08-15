DOC.COM (MTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $58,336.00

DOC.COM (MTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One DOC.COM coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DOC.COM has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $58,336.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DOC.COM has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,153.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 57,586.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00028458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00126220 BTC.

DOC.COM Coin Profile

DOC.COM is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com.

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

