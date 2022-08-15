Dockyard Capital Management LP Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dockyard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 9.9% of Dockyard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dockyard Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,362 shares of company stock valued at $15,644,017 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $502.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.60, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

