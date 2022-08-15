Dockyard Capital Management LP Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dockyard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Dockyard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after purchasing an additional 978,163 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,683,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.13. 306,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,125,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $186.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

