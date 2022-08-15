Dockyard Capital Management LP Sells 5,000 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Dockyard Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. RH comprises 4.6% of Dockyard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dockyard Capital Management LP’s holdings in RH were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,213 shares of company stock worth $13,871,507 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

NYSE:RH traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $313.62. 7,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,049. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.08 and a 200 day moving average of $317.37. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $740.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

