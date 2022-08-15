Dohj LLC Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $8,592,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

