Dohj LLC Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dohj LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.2% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,985 shares of company stock worth $5,427,921. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,490. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

