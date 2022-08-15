Dohj LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.17.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $485.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.