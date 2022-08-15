Dohj LLC Invests $814,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dohj LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 73,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.23. 3,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

