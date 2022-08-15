Dohj LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.89. 24,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591,014. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
