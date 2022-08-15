Dohj LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dohj LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dohj LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPEM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.