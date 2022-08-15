Dohj LLC Sells 3,349 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dohj LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.90. 41,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,738. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

