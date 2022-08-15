Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.92

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$79.92 and last traded at C$79.91, with a volume of 46982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

Dollarama Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$23.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at C$516,682.20.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

